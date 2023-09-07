'Jawan' First Day First Show: Fans Celebrate Shah Rukh, Call Film Blockbuster

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Jawan, has finally hit theatres worldwide. Directed by Atlee, the film boasts of a stellar cast - Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, among others.

The Quint went to Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy to speak to people who had come for the first show - at 6am! The iconic theatre had created a huge buzz by adding such an early show after almost 51 years. It was no surprise that hundreds of fans had turned up on a wet Thursday morning to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan. People danced, screamed their lungs out, showered love on SRK, recited dialogues and some of them even came dressed as the 'bandaged Shah Rukh' from one of the posters. All of them loved the movie, and almost everyone gave it 5 stars.

Watch the video to know what the public has to say about Jawan.