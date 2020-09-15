‘Harami’ to ‘The Disciple’: 7 Indian Films at Busan Film Festival

Seven Indian films have been shortlisted for Busan Film Festival including Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple which won the International Critics’ Prize and the Best Screenplay award awarded by FIPRESCI at the 77th Venice International Film Festival and is screening at TIFF too. The festival will be held from 21-30 October.



Bittersweet

Ananth Narayan Mahadevan's directorial, Bittersweet, has been nominated for the Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival this year. Bittersweet will also have its world premiere at the festival. Bittersweet is about Saguna, a sugarcane cutter who stumbles upon a hysterectomy racket. “Bittersweet is an incisive look at human rights and the fight for survival in an extraordinary environment that is a dead-end for women sugarcane cutters,” Mahadevan said in a press release.

Harami

Shyam Madiraju's Harami starring Emraan Hashmi will also be premiering at the film festival. The actor recently released his look for the film.

Emraan Hashmi in 'Harami'.

Talking about the film, director Shyam said in a statement, "Harami, while set in the streets and slums of Mumbai is a universal story of hope and redemption. The film, a labour of love, took me over two years to just scout during numerous visits to India and despite all the monumental challenges we shot live in Victoria Terminus, Bombay Central, and other trains stations, a feat not for the faint-hearted. With crews over 200 including international talent from America, UK, Denmark and South Africa, Harami was a global production set in the slums of Dharavi and crowded streets of Mohamed Ali Road."

A'hr

In Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s A’hr, Manju Warrier plays Maya, a woman in her forties who goes on a trek to the Himalayan mountains. “The two possible lovers meet for the first time, though they seem to have known each other virtually,” Sasidharan said in a press statement. “Their fragile happiness and playfulness get into trouble when a man claims to know the true identity of Maya.”

Still from 'A’hr'.