Have Resolved Differences: Scarlett Johansson, Disney Settle Black Widow Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson and Walt Disney Co. settled her lawsuit over the streaming release of Black Widow on Thursday. Scarlett, who plays the Marvel superhero in the movie, had filed a lawsuit against Disney following the latter's decision to release Black Widow on Disney Plus at the same time it hit theatres. The actor had claimed in her lawsuit that the film's streaming release breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings.
Following the settlement, both the parties released a joint statement wherein they pledged to continue working with each other.
Alan Bergman, chairman of Disney Studios Content, said in his statement that he is 'pleased' that the duo 'have been able to come to a mutual agreement'.
“We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects,” Bergman said.
Johansson's lawsuit had alleged that her contract guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release of Black Widow, with her potential earnings tied to the film's box office performance. However, with the recent releases during the coronavirus pandemic, Disney dropped the film simultaneously in theatres and Disney+.
