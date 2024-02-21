Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Nolan Best Director? Barbie Snubbed? Here Are Our Predictions for Oscars 2024

Nolan Best Director? Barbie Snubbed? Here Are Our Predictions for Oscars 2024

2024 Oscars Predictions: 'Oppenheimer' Sweeping Major Awards, Controversy Over Snubs, and Fierce Actor Battles
Prateek Lidhoo
Published:

In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek talks about the 2024 Academy Awards.

(Photo: The Quint)

Hold onto your acceptance speeches! On this episode of Do I Like It, The Quint's Prateek Lidhoo makes his predictions for the 2024 Oscars, and it looks like 'Oppenheimer' might just take home EVERY major award! Is this a historic clean sweep in the making, or are we way off base? Watch and find out!

From Margot Robbie's snub for Best Actress to the Cillian Murphy vs Bradley Cooper fight for Best Actor, this year's Academy Awards have cinephiles worldwide on the edge of their seats. What are your picks for the Oscars? Tell us in the comments.

