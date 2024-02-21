Nolan Best Director? Barbie Snubbed? Here Are Our Predictions for Oscars 2024

Hold onto your acceptance speeches! On this episode of Do I Like It, The Quint's Prateek Lidhoo makes his predictions for the 2024 Oscars, and it looks like 'Oppenheimer' might just take home EVERY major award! Is this a historic clean sweep in the making, or are we way off base? Watch and find out!

From Margot Robbie's snub for Best Actress to the Cillian Murphy vs Bradley Cooper fight for Best Actor, this year's Academy Awards have cinephiles worldwide on the edge of their seats. What are your picks for the Oscars? Tell us in the comments.