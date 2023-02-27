SAG Awards 2023 Winners List: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Wins Big

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday night, 26 February, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles to honour the best acting performances of 2023. The award ceremony was live-streamed on Netflix's official YouTube channel.

Everything Everywhere All At Once dominated the evening with four victories, as per a report by Variety. The film bagged the best ensemble prize and set records for winning the most awards for a film in the show's history, topping nearly every category.