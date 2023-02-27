SAG Awards 2023 Winners List: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Wins Big

Michelle Yeoh in a still from Everything Everywhere All At Once.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday night, 26 February, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles to honour the best acting performances of 2023. The award ceremony was live-streamed on Netflix's official YouTube channel.
Everything Everywhere All At Once dominated the evening with four victories, as per a report by Variety. The film bagged the best ensemble prize and set records for winning the most awards for a film in the show's history, topping nearly every category.
Here is the complete list of winners:
1. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Sam Elliott (1883)
2. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)
3. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series - Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
4. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart (Hacks)
5. Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series - Abbott Elementary
Poster of Abbott Elementary.
6. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series - Jason Bateman (Ozark)
7. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series - Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
8. Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series - The White Lotus
9. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
10. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Michelle Yeoh in a still from Everything Everywhere All At Once.
11. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role - Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
12. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role - Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
13. Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'
14. Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture - Top Gun: Maverick
15. Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series - Stranger Things
