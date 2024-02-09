Oscars Announce New Award for Best Casting From 2026
(Photo Courtesy: X)
The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) recently revealed the incorporation of a new Oscars category acknowledging achievements in casting for films.
Commencing with the 98th edition of the Oscars, slated to commend movies released in 2025, a new category titled the "Academy Award for Achievement in Casting" will be introduced. The inaugural award in this category is set to be presented in 2026.
"Casting directors play an essential role in filmmaking, and as the Academy evolves, we are proud to add casting to the disciplines that we recognize and celebrate.
"We congratulate our Casting Directors Branch members on this exciting milestone and for their commitment and diligence throughout this process," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a joint statement.
Earlier, the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Christopher Nolan's acclaimed Oppenheimer topped the list and was nominated in 13 categories.
