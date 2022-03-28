Oscars 2022 Winners List: CODA Wins Best Film; Dune Takes Home 6 Awards

The 94th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby theatre in Los Angeles. CODA won the Best Picture award. The Apple Original Films drama also won Adapted Screenplay for Siân Heder, and its Troy Kotsur took home the Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

Dune led the field with six Oscars, while Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress award for the title role in MGM/UAR’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye. An emotional Will Smith won Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams in Warner Bros’ King Richard. His win came after he punched presenter Chris Rock onstage over a remark about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Here's a full list of Oscar Awards 2022 winners:

Best Picture

CODA

Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith

King Richard

Directing

The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion

Music (Original Song)

“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Documentary Feature

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA

Screenplay by Siân Heder

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast

Written by Kenneth Branagh

Costume Design

Cruella

Jenny Beavan

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

A C&I Entertainment/Culture Entertainment/Bitters End Production

Actor in a Supporting Role

Troy Kotsur

CODA

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Visual Effects

Dune

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Cinematography

Dune

Greig Fraser

Actress in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose

West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Production Design

Dune

Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Film Editing

Dune

Joe Walker

Music (Original Score)

Dune

Hans Zimmer

Live Action Short Film

The Long Goodbye

Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

Animated Short Film

The Windshield Wiper

Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Documentary Short Subject

The Queen of Basketball

Ben Proudfoot

Best Sound

Dune

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

Published: 28 Mar 2022,09:36 AM IST
