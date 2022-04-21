Is Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' The Best Take on the Caped Crusader Yet?

This is not to say that Christopher Nolan's Batman did not falter- his is moral compass was all over the place at the beginning of Batman Begins (2005). But he became more ideologically sound after the first half of the film. In other words, he knew the difference between vengeance and justice.

Ben Affleck's take on Batman, unfortunately or fortunately, was more of a long-drawn exposition for the Justice League who hopefully knew the difference between the two words. Yet Affleck’s Batman failed to have any pronounced impression because his films were bowed down by the weight of crossovers and cosmic chaos.

Interestingly, Pattinson’s Batman also saw a shift in characterisation. He was more of a detective than a rich man with snazzy gadgets. A man who is astute while simultaneously ready for combat. On the other end, Christian Bale’s Batman had a team that enabled him to become the symbol he desired to be. He was primarily the muscle – using the gadgets Fox creates while Gordan found the leads. But he was also a fascinatingly resilient caped crusader – who could not only take on criminals but also morph into whatever Gotham needed him to be.