Netflix Boss Will do 'Everything' to Release Christopher Nolan's Next

There's been an ongoing discussion as to whether filmmaker Christopher Nolan will make his next move at Warner Bros. Last December, Nolan called out his home studio of nearly 20 years after Warner Bros announced that its 2021 film slate would be getting a hybrid theatrical, in which titles open in theatres on the same day they become available to stream for 31 days on HBO Max.

Now, in an interview with Variety, Netflix’s head of original film, Scott Stuber, has said that he will do everything in his power to make Nolan collaborate with the platform.