Oppenheimer Box Office Day 2: Christopher Nolan's Film Mints ₹17 Crore in India

As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹17 crore in India on the second day of its release for all languages. The film garnered ₹14.50 crore on day one of its release.

As per the same report, the total earnings of Oppenheimer stand at ₹31.50 crore. The film released on the same day in theatres as Barbie. In India, Oppenheimer is doing relatively better than Barbie.

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy in the titular role. The film also features Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr and Florence Pugh among others.

Set during the World War II, Oppenheimer follows physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, also known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb who lead the Manhattan Project which enabled the making of the first two nuclear bombs.