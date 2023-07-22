Oppenheimer BO Day 1: Christopher Nolan Film Opens at Over Rs 13 Crore in India

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer had a fantastic start at the box office in India. As per reports, the film collected over Rs 13 crore on the first day, surpassing the Day 1 earnings of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. It had opened in theatres at Rs 12.5 crore.

According to Sacnilk.com, Oppenheimer earned Rs 13.50 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages (early estimates). The film clashed against Barbie in the biggest clash of Hollywood summer blockbusters, as both opened on the same day.