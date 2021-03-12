Netflix Acquires Rights for Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’

Netflix has acquired most worldwide rights for Dev Patel's directorial debut titled Monkey Man for approximately $30 million. The Slumdog Millionaire actor will also star in the revenge thriller which follows a hero who leaves jail to tackle a world entrenched in "corporate greed and eroding spiritual values". He sets seeking revenge on everyone who wronged him.
Patel wrote the script along with Paul Angunawela (Keith Lemon: The Film) and John Collee (Hotel Mumbai). Speaking to Deadline, Patel said that the experience has been ‘an absolute joy’, “I hope this will be a fresh addition to the genre at a time. Shooting during a pandemic has been challenging but the opportunity to combine childhood stories with action cinema has been an absolute joy.” Monkey Man also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, and Sharlto Copley. Netflix will release the film in 2022.
Patel also has another project up his sleeve as he will next appear in A24’s The Green Knight as Arthur’s nephew Gawain. A24 earlier produced award-winning films like Minari and Midsommar. The movie is scheduled to release on 30 July 2021.
