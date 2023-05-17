'Mission Impossible 7' Trailer: Tom Cruise Risks His Life With Hayley Atwell

The official trailer for Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is finally here, and so is IMF agent Ethan Hunt, aka Tom Cruise. The two-minute-long trailer featured some high-octane, death-defying stunts where Hunt is put to the test with his most challenging missions so far.

The trailer also features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby, among others.