'Mission Impossible 7' Trailer: Tom Cruise Risks His Life With Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise in a still from the Mission Impossible 7 trailer.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The official trailer for Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is finally here, and so is IMF agent Ethan Hunt, aka Tom Cruise. The two-minute-long trailer featured some high-octane, death-defying stunts where Hunt is put to the test with his most challenging missions so far.
The trailer also features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby, among others.
Sharing the official trailer for the film with fans, Paramount Pictures wrote on Twitter, "Watch the official trailer for #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, starring @tomcruise. Only in theatres 14th July in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."
Watch the trailer here:
Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and is based on the popular television series created by Bruce Geller.
The upcoming film is produced by Cruise and McQuarrie and will hit the silver screen on 14 July.
