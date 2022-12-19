Tom Cruise Jumps off a Plane for a ‘Mission Impossible 7’ Stunt; Fans React

Tom Cruise records a message for his fans while performing a deadly stunt.
Actor Tom Cruise took the internet by storm on 19 December, after he posted a video of himself jumping off of a plane to perform a stunt for his next film. The actor was shooting for Mission Impossible 7 in South Africa, where he recorded a special message for his fans before performing the stunt. The message was about the digital release of his highest grossing film of the year, Top Gun: Maverick.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, Cruise shared the video with his fans and wrote, "A special message from the sets of #MissionImpossible- @MissionFilm."
In the clip, Cruise said, "Hey everyone. Here we are over sunny South Africa. We are filming Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Parts 1 and 2. I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres. And thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick.”
Cruise was accompanied by Mission Impossible 7's director, Christopher McQuarrie in the plane. Even after Cruise leaps off the plane, he keeps talking to the camera and says, "Thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick and thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honour of my lifetime. I am running out of altitude. So I have to get back to work. I have to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holidays. We’ll see you at the movies."
Take a look at the video here:
Soon after, several fans flooded the comments section of the post impressed by Cruise's thrilling stunt. One of them wrote, "All he wants to do is entertain us. He doesn't want to teach us any lessons, teach us any political theory, or any morality lessons. The man just wants to entertain us and for that he has my respect."
Here are some other reactions:
Cruise will be seen in the seventh and eighth installment of the popular Mission Impossible franchise, releasing in 2023 and 2024 respectively.
