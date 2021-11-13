No Beef For Marvel's 'Shang Chi' In India But Paneer, Upma On the Menu

All doesn't seem to be well with the dubbed Indian versions of the Marvel film, Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. A Twitter user has pointed out that the word 'beef' in one particular scene has been edited out.

The Hindi dubbed version has 'Non-veg' or 'veg' and then Veg Biryani. The Malayalam version has bread omlette and vegetarian, since the chicken is over. The Tamil options are Veg Biryani or Upma since Chicken Biryani is over. In the Telugu dubbing, both the characters have chicken since vegetarian options aren't available, and in Kannada the choice is between chicken and paneer.