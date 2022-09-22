'Knock at the Cabin' Trailer: Night Shyamalan's Next is an Apocalyptic Thriller

Besides the leads, the film also features Rupert Grint, Dave Bautista, Kristen Cui, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn in pivotal roles.

The film's premise is based on Paul Tremblay's Cabin at the End of the World. Directed by Shyamalan, the film has been co-written by Michael Sherman, Shyamalan, and Steve Desmond.