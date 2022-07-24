Marvel Studios Announce 'Avengers: Secret Wars' & Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Avengers: Secret Wars
(Photo: Twitter)
Marvel Studios announced a slew of new superhero films which also included two new Avengers films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. They also unveiled the teaser for Black Panther.
The studio also confirmed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will end phase four of its cinematic universe. The film will also set out an outline for phase five of what the cinematic universe will look like.
During San Diego Comic-Con Kevin Feige announced that Avengers: Secret Wars will be arriving in theaters on 7 November 2025. This will also mark the end of Phase six.
Marvel Studios also announced the release date for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in theaters 2 May 2025.
Loki, Daredevil and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are some of the shows that will be released. While The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels and X-Men '97 are some of the films that are set to propel the storylines of the Marvel cinematic universe forward.