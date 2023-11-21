International Emmy Awards: Shefali Shah Loses to Karla Souza For Best Actress

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cinema Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019International Emmy Awards: Shefali Shah Loses to Karla Souza For Best Actress

International Emmy Awards 2023 took place in New York City. Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh were nominated.
(Photo: Twitter)

Actor Karla Souza bagged the prestigious Best Actress award for her performance in the Mexican series La Caida at the International Emmy Awards 2023. She was nominated alongside Shefali Shah for her performance in Delhi Crime Season 2.

Announcing the winner, the official X account of International Emmy Awards 2023 shared, "The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress goes to "Karla Souza in La Caida [Dive]” produced by Madam / Filmadora / Infinity Hill / Amazon."

Apart from Shefali, others nominated in the Best Actress category were Connie Nielsen for the Danish series Drommeren and Billie Piper for the British show I Hate Suzie Too.

Meanwhile, Vir Das won the International Emmy for his Netflix comedy special titled Vir Das: Landing.

