Indiana Jones: The Enduring Popularity of The Harrison Ford Franchise

Steven Spielberg had become a household name after his 1975 film Jaws. Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) followed suit. All these films laid the foundation for his success as a director.

Raider of the Lost Arc was released around the time of his ascent to success. Spielberg was interested in making a Bond (James) film. However, George Lucus' idea was to make a film "better than Bond", Spielberg fell in love with the story and the rest is history.

Indiana Jones has now become a canonical classic - the fedora-donned adventurer combined with the allure of ancient history in the hands of Spielberg created much intrigue. And as the auteur rose to prominence with films like Schindler's List (1993) and Munich (2005), Indian Jones become a bedrock of his success.