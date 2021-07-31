House of Gucci Trailer: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver in a Story of Loyalty and Murder

Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, and Jared Leto in the House of Gucci trailer.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Adam Driver and Lady Gaga (born Stefani Germanotta) portray the role of Mr. and Mrs. Gucci (Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani) in director Ridley Scott’s campy Oscar hopeful, House of Gucci. The trailer tells a story of ‘money, family, power, betrayal, loyalty, scandal, ambition, and murder’.
House of Gucci, based on Sara Gay Forden’s book 'The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed,' details the story of Maurizio’s assassination.
Lady Gaga shines as the mysterious and rather intimidating socialite in her second film after A Star is Born. Patrizia Reggiani (played by Gaga) was tried and convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband Maurizio, the former head of Gucci.
“I don’t consider myself to be a particularly ethical person. But I am fair,” Patrizia says in the trailer, with a heavy Italian accent.
Judging by the trailer, the trial would be a major plot point but the films seems to include the couple’s wedding, their time together, and the iconic Gucci family dynasty’s rise and fall. The film boasts of an star-studded cast including Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Jeremy Irons.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 31 Jul 2021,11:27 AM IST