House of Gucci Trailer: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver in a Story of Loyalty and Murder

Lady Gaga shines as the mysterious and rather intimidating socialite in her second film after A Star is Born. Patrizia Reggiani (played by Gaga) was tried and convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband Maurizio, the former head of Gucci.

“I don’t consider myself to be a particularly ethical person. But I am fair,” Patrizia says in the trailer, with a heavy Italian accent.

Judging by the trailer, the trial would be a major plot point but the films seems to include the couple’s wedding, their time together, and the iconic Gucci family dynasty’s rise and fall. The film boasts of an star-studded cast including Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Jeremy Irons.