Golden Globe Awards 2023 Full List of Winners: 'Abbott Elementary' Wins Big

The Indian film 'RRR' won the award for 'Best Original Song'.
The RRR song 'Naatu Naatu' won the award for 'Best Original Song' at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards were held in California on 11 January. The Telugu film RRR won the award for ‘Best Original Song’ for ‘Naatu Naatu’. Titles like Abbott Elementary, The Fabelmans, and The Banshees of Inisherin took home some of the night’s biggest awards.

Here's the complete winners list of the Golden Globes 2023:

Best Film – Drama

  • The Fabelmans – WINNER

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Elvis

  • Tár

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actress - Drama

  • Cate Blanchett, TárWINNER

  • Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

  • Viola Davis, The Woman King

  • Ana de Armas, Blonde

  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actor – Drama

  • Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER

  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale

  • Hugh Jackman, The Son

  • Bill Nighy, Living

  • Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best TV Series – Drama

  • House of the Dragon WINNER

  • Better Call Saul

  • The Crown

  • Ozark

  • Severance

Best TV Series – Musical Or Comedy

  • Abbott Elementary – WINNER

  • The Bear

  • Hacks

  • Only Murders in the Building

  • Wednesday

Best Non-English language film

  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) – WINNER

  • RRR (India)

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

  • Close (Belgium)

  • Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Best Original Song

  • Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

  • Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

  • Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)WINNER

  • Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

  • Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White LotusWINNER

  • Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

  • Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

  • Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

  • Paul Walter Hauser, Black BirdWINNER

  • Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

  • Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

  • Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Julia Roberts, Gaslit

  • Amanda Seyfried, The DropoutWINNER

  • Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

  • Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryWINNER

  • Colin Firth, The Staircase

  • Taron Egerton, Black Bird

  • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

  • Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama

  • Kevin Costner, YellowstoneWINNER

  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

  • Diego Luna, Andor

  • Adam Scott, Severance

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

  • Julia Garner, OzarkWINNER

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

  • John Lithgow, The Old Man

  • Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott ElementaryWINNER

  • Henry Winkler, Barry

  • John Turturro, Severance

Best Supporting Actress

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER

  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Carey Mulligan, She Said

  • Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Best Supporting Actor

  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at OnceWINNER

  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Brad Pitt, Babylon

Best Original Score

  • Justin Hurwitz, Babylon – WINNER

  • Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

  • John Williams, The Fabelmans

  • Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

  • Donald Glover, Atlanta

  • Bill Hader, Barry

  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER

  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

  • Diego Calva, Babylon

  • Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

  • Adam Driver, White Noise

  • Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

  • Margot Robbie, Babylon

  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

  • Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

  • Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Best Animated Film

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER

  • Turning Red

  • Inu-Oh

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

  • Zendaya, EuphoriaWINNER

  • Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

  • Laura Linney, Ozark

  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown

  • Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

