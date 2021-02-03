Golden Globes 2021: Schitt's Creek, MANK, The Crown Nominated

The award ceremony will take place on 28 February.
Stills from Schitt's Creek and Crown. | (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

On Wednesday, 3 February, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Golden Globe winners Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson disclosed the nominees.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nominations were announced virtually. The award ceremony will take place on 28 February on NBC. The event will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Fey will be live from New York’s Rainbow Room and Poehler from the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills. Nominees will join from various locations around the world.

In addition to the categories announced, 2021 Golden Globes will honour Jane Fonda with the Cecil B. deMille Award and Norman Lear with the Carol Burnett Award.

Take a look at the nominations:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

The Father (Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics)

MANK (Netflix; Netflix)

Nomadland (Highwayman / Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)

Promising Young Woman (LuckyChap Entertainment / FilmNation Entertainment; Focus Features)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Viola Davis, MA Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States VS. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, MANK

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios)

Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures / RadicalMedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / NEVIS Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Music (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / IMAX)

Palm Springs (Party Over Here / Limelight Productions; NEON / Hulu)

The Prom (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anna Taylor-Joy, Emma

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Andy Sambeg, Palm Springs

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

The Croods: A New Age (DreamWorks Animation; Universal Pictures)

Onward (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Over the Moon (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)

Soul (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Saloon / Melusine; Apple / GKIDS)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Another Round (DENMARK) (Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films)

La Llorona (GUATEMALA / FRANCE) (La Casa de Producción / Les Films du Volcan; Shudder)

The Life Ahead (ITALY) (Palomar; Netflix)

Minari (USA) (Plan B; A24)

Two of Us (FRANCE / USA) (Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, MANK

Helena Zengel, News of the World

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami...

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, MANK

Regina King, One Night in Miami...

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, MANK

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland


BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Goransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, MANK

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, SOUL

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“Fight For You” — Judas and the Black Messiah
Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II
Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas

“Hear my Voice” — The Trial of the Chicago 7
Music by: Daniel Pemberton
Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

“IO SÌ (Seen)” — The Life Ahead
Music by: Diane Warren
Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“Speak Now” — One Night In Miami...
Music by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed” — The United States VS. Billie Holiday
Music by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
Lyrics by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

The Crown - Netflix (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television)

Lovecraft Country - HBO (HBO / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television)

The Mandalorian - Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Ozark - Netflix (MRC Television)

Ratched - NETFLIX (Fox21 Television Studios)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

AL Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Emily in Paris - Netflix (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / MTV Studios)

The Flight Attendant - HBO MAX (HBO Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television)

The Great - HULU (Hulu / Civic Center Media / MRC)

Schitt's Creek - POP TV (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop TV)

Ted Lasso - APPLE TV+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Normal People - Hulu (Hulu / BBC / Element Pictures)

The Queen's Gambit - Netflix (Netflix)

Small Axe - Amazon Studios (BBC Studios Americas, Inc / Amazon Studios)

The Undoing - HBO (HBO / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions)

Unorthodox - Netflix (Studio Airlift / RealFilm)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Published: 03 Feb 2021,07:56 PM IST
