Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' To Release in Theatres in India?

The fantasy adventure film is releasing in US theatres on 25 December.

On Thursday, actor Gal Gadot announced that her superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 will hit theatres on 25 December in the United States and simultaneously premiere on the digital platform HBO Max. Now, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the fantasy adventure film will most probably see a theatrical release in India too since HBO Max will take at least a year to be launched in the country. This buzz has created hope in exhibitors to revive their business.

"Cinema halls have re-opened after being shut for over eight months owing to the coronavirus pandemic. They have suffered huge losses. Wonder Woman is a huge franchise and will do very well in India. A number of Bollywood filmmakers are not too comfortable releasing their films in theatres fearing low footfall. In that case, Hollywood movies are coming to the rescue of theatre owners". Komal Nahta, Trade Analyst, to Mumbai Mirror

Vishek Chauhan, a Bihar exhibitor, told the publication that they have been informed Wonder Woman 1984 will release in India on 18 December. "Forty-five per cent of theatres are open in the US, while other important markets are shut. In such a scenario, it is okay to have a theatrical release of a movie and then move to Subscription Video on Demand within nine days. As an exhibitor I am fine with the small gap between theatre and OTT release during these trying times. Certain sections of the exhibition sector are very rigid and that is taking a toll on non-national chains and single screens". Some time back, makers of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey-starrer Khaali Peeli had proposed a staggered release of the film in theatres and OTT platform, but the multiplex owners reportedly refused. "Multiplex owners have been adamant to not screen Indian movies that are premiering on digital platforms. As for Wonder Woman 1984, if it is pay-per-view they might hesitate, but they have to give in sometime soon given that the pandemic is still there", Komal Nahta said.

The new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has generated a lot of excitement in fans. For one, the clip hints that there will be focus on Diana's childhood. Secondly, we are all waiting to see the epic clash between Wonder Woman and Cheetah. Take a look at the trailer:

Gal Gadot had taken to Twitter to write, "It's time. We've all waited a long time for this one to come. I can't tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn't an easy decision and we never thought we'd have to hold onto the release for such a long time but Covid rocked all of our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it'll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it'll be as special to you too. We've put our hearts and souls into it.”