'Fast & Furious' Franchise to Conclude With 11th Film

The latest ninth instalment titled 'F9' is all set to release in May 2021.

Film franchise Fast & Furious will wrap up after the 11th film, reported Variety. The last two instalments will be helmed by filmmaker Justin Lin, who has also directed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast and Furious 6 and F9.

So far, there have been 8 films in the franchise. F9 is all set to hit theatres on 2 April, 2021. It was originally scheduled for release in May 2020, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release was delayed. F9 stars old cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Lucas Black, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Sung Kang, among others. John Cena will also be joining the cast for the ninth instalment of the franchise.

However, this does not necessarily mean an end to the Fast & Furious universe.

Reportedly, there are spin-off movies based on Fast & Furious characters that are currently being developed at Universal. The eleventh instalment in the franchise will only conclude the main storyline involving Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and others. (With inputs from Variety)