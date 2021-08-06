'It Follows' to 'Fear Street': Elevated Horror Is the Genre’s Winning Argument

(Spoiler alerts for some major horror releases)

There has been considerable debate surrounding ‘elevated horror’. Horror, in itself, is a genre that is notoriously hard to define owing to the subjectivity of ‘fear’ and the genre’s versatility. In the 2010s, horror somehow achieved a more public appeal and several films started to be labelled as “elevated horror”. I argue that this “elevation” isn’t a new phenomenon but it is, in fact, distinct from the films that focus on jump-scares and torture porn.

I would be the last person to argue that the latter aren’t good films—I love a good slasher flick as much as the next horror fan. Consequently, the Fear Street series on Netflix took its place on my mantlepiece for good horror. However, the concept of “elevated” horror isn’t about timing or popularity, or even quality—it’s about the content. But yes, it exists.

There has been a rise in elevated horror films in recent years. At a very base level, let’s consider elevated (or modern) horror to be a film that does more than scare—it informs, it experiments, it represents.