Can You Dare Watch These Scariest Horror Movies of All Time?

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is all set for its premiere on 4 June on Disney+ Hotstar.

But horror isn't a genre most people like. There really are two kinds of people, those who like horror and those who don't. I, for one, am a fan. Though you might find me sleeping with the lights on for a week after I watch a horror film, I am one of those who can claim to have watched every good horror film.

So if you're a fan, check out if you've ticked out all these movies.