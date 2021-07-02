Review: 'Fear Street Part 1: 1994' is a ‘90s Slasher Mixtape

A serialised story told across three time periods, Fear Street transports us to 1994 in Part 1. Stine fangirl Leigh Janiak builds her ‘90s time capsule with loving, blood-soaked homages to the decade’s popular slashers like Scream. The body count in fact kicks off with the death of its biggest star akin to the opening in Wes Craven’s 1996 meta-slasher. Taking Drew Barrymore’s place is a familiar face in the Netflix catalogue in Stranger Things star Maya Hawke. A prank call comes in. Hawke’s mall store clerk is stalked by a cloaked killer before being knifed to death. Here, Janiak throws her first curveball. Discovering the identity of the cloaked killer imbues an element of mystery in Scream, but here he is uncloaked right off the bat — and shot down. What drives the mystery in Fear Street has nothing to do with the killer, but the town of Shadyside.

Think of Shadyside as suburban Gotham. Or as the press have branded it: “Killer Capital USA.” The town has such a cursed history, a killing spree every few years is deemed customary. This isn’t the first spree in Shadyside, and it won’t be the last — as a group of teens soon discover.