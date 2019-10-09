Filmmaking Is Almost like Cheating to Get Reactions: Asif Kapadia

I’ll tell you what happened. In the mid-90s, I was at art school in London at the Royal College of Art and I read a book about Maradona. That was the germ of the idea in 1996, thinking wouldn’t it be great to make a film about Maradona. And then in 2012, a producer contacted me and said that you know there’s this footage of Maradona that I’ve found, nobody has ever seen it, do you want to make a film? At that I had just made Senna, so I said no. I just did a film about a sportsman. And then I came back and I thought, okay now I am ready. I am at a certain age and I am interested in telling a story. If I am going to make a third documentary, it needs to be different and the difference is that Maradona is still alive and I can interview him and meet him. So the film itself took only three years, but the idea around making a film has been around for a long time.

