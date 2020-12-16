In Conversation with Deepa Mehta About Her New Film ‘Funny Boy’

Here’s Meenakshi Shedde in special chat with filmmaker Deepa Mehta about her new film Funny Boy, which is also Canada’s official entry for the Oscars this year. Mehta’s new film, which is yet to release in India, is based on Funny Boy, the bestseller by Shyam Selvadurai, a coming of age story of a gay Sinhala-Tamil affair set in Sri Lanka at the onset of the civil war in the 1970s. It is both a lavish period film, and a moving story. Moreover, it is being distributed by Array, the company of the high profile filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who won an Oscar-nomination for Selma.

Mehta talks to us about various topics including the cultural politics of her new film and how she thinks India will react to it.