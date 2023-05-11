CSK Felicitates Bomman-Bellie & Kartiki Gonsalves Of 'The Elephant Whisperers'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Chennai Super Kings felicitated, elephant caregivers, Bomman and Bellie and Oscar-winning filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves for their documentary film The Elephant Whisperers at a special event on Wednesday, 9 May.
CSK captain MS Dhoni presented personalised CSK jerseys to the trio, as per reports. Their Instagram handle stated, "With #Yellove for elephants from the lions!"
Take a look at the Instagram post here:
The special felicitation ceremony was held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals. Rupa Gurunath, the owner of the IPL cricket team, honoured the three with mementoes.
According to reports, Chennai Super Kings will also be providing funds to the Mudumalai Tiger Conservation Foundation.
Earlier, The Elephant Whisperers bagged the Oscar for the Best Documentary Short Film category. Director Kartiki and producer Guneet Monga accepted the coveted award in March.
