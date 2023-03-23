Kartiki Gonsalves Posts Pic of The Elephant Whisperers' Couple With Oscar Trophy

Kartiki Gonsalves Posts Pic of The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie With Oscar Trophy
(Photo Couretsy: Twitter)
Director Kartiki Gonsalves took to Instagram on Wednesday, 22 March to share an adorable picture of The Elephant Whisperer couple Bomman and Bellie holding the Oscar trophy. The Documentary short which has recently won the Oscar at the 95th Academy Award was one of the two Indian productions to win the award this year.
The celebrated director took to social media to write about her return home after the historic Oscar win. She wrote, "It’s been a long four months since we’ve been apart and now I feel like I’m home... @theelephantwhisperers (sic)."
She had earlier shared a picture of herself and producer Guneet Monga with their respective trophies.
Take a look here:
The Elephant Whisperers is the first Indian production to bag the Oscar for Best Documentary Short. The film was competing against Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger At The Gate.
The film depicts the story of a South Indian couple who dedicate their lives to caring for an orphaned elephant calf.
