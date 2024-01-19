BAFTA Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' and 'Poor Things' Lead Nominations List

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cinema Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019BAFTA Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' and 'Poor Things' Lead Nominations List

While Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' received 13 nods, Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things' bagged 11.
'Oppenheimer' and 'Poor Things' lead BAFTA nominations.

(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)

The nominations for this year's BAFTA Film Awards were announced on Thursday, 18 January. The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Southbank Centre in London on 18 February.

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer led the nominations list with nods in 13 different categories. Yorgos Lanthimos' black comedy, Poor Things, secured the second-highest position with 11 nods.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, the highest-grossing film of 2023, however, fell short, bagging nominations in only five categories.

Have a look at the complete list of nominees here:

Best Film

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Holdovers

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Outstanding British Film

  • All of Us Strangers

  • How To Have Sex

  • Napoleon

  • The Old Oak

  • Poor Things

  • Rye Lane

  • Saltburn

  • Scrapper

  • Wonka

  • The Zone of Interest

Best Leading Actress

  • Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

  • Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro

  • Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

  • Margot Robbie - Barbie

  • Emma Stone - Poor Things

Best Leading Actor

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro

  • Colman Domingo - Rustin

  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

  • Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

  • Teo Yoo - Past Lives

Best Supporting Actress

  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

  • Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers

  • Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest

  • Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

  • Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

  • Jacob Elordi - Saltburn

  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie

  • Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers

  • Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

Best Director

  • All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

  • The Holdovers - Alexander Payne

  • Maestro - Bradley Cooper

  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director or Producer

  • Blue Bag Life

  • Bobi Wine: The People's President

  • Earth Mama

  • How To Have Sex

  • Is There Anybody Out There?

Film Not in the English Language

  • 20 Days In Mariupol

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Past Lives

  • Society of the Snow

  • The Zone of Interest

Documentary

  • 20 Days In Mariupol

  • American Symphony

  • Beyond Utopia

  • Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

  • Wham!

Animated Film

  • The Boy and the Heron

  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

  • Elemental

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original Screenplay

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Barbie

  • The Holdovers

  • Maestro

  • Past Lives

Adapted Screenplay

  • All of Us Strangers

  • American Fiction

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

EE Bafta Rising Star Award (Voted For By the Public)

  • Phoebe Dynevor

  • Ayo Edebiri

  • Jacob Elordi

  • Mia Mckenna-Bruce

  • Sophie Wilde

Original Score

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • Saltburn

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Casting

  • All of Us Strangers

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Holdovers

  • How To Have Sex

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Cinematography

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Costume Design

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Napoleon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Editing

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Production Design

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Make-Up and Hair

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Napoleon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Sound

  • Ferrari

  • Maestro

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Oppenheimer

  • The Zone of Interest

Special Visual Effects

  • The Creator

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Napoleon

  • Poor Things

British Short Film

  • Festival of Slaps

  • Gorka

  • Jellyfish and Lobster

  • Such a Lovely Day

  • Yellow

British Short Animation

  • Crab Day

  • Visible Mending

  • Wild Summon

