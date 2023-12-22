Oscars Shortlist for 10 Categories: 'Barbie' Leads The Way With 5 Nominations

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in a still from Barbie.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday, 21 December shortlists in 10 categories, including best original song, documentary feature, international feature, original score, and crafts like hair and makeup, visual effects and sound.
Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon were prominently represented among the finalists in many categories.
Unfortunately, India's official entry is out of the Oscars race.
Take a look at the list here:
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
American Symphony
Apolonia, Apolonia
Beyond Utopia
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
In the Rearview
Stamped from the Beginning
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
A Still Small Voice
32 Sounds
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Bear
Between Earth & Sky
Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games
Camp Courage
Deciding Vote
How We Get Free
If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Last Song from Kabul
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Oasis
Wings of Dust
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Armenia, Amerikatsi
Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun
Denmark, The Promised Land
Finland, Fallen Leaves
France, The Taste of Things
Germany, The Teachers’ Lounge
Iceland, Godland
Italy, Io Capitano
Japan, Perfect Days
Mexico, Totem
Morocco, The Mother of All Lies
Spain, Society of the Snow
Tunisia, Four Daughters
Ukraine, 20 Days in Mariupol
United Kingdom, The Zone of Interest
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Beau Is Afraid
Ferrari
Golda
Killers of the Flower Moon
The Last Voyage of the Demeter
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
American Fiction
American Symphony
Barbie
The Boy and the Heron
The Color Purple
Elemental
The Holdovers
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Society of the Snow
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Zone of Interest
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
It Never Went Away from American Symphony
Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven) from Asteroid City
Dance The Night from Barbie
I’m Just Ken from Barbie
What Was I Made For? from Barbie
Keep It Movin’ from The Color Purple
Superpower (I) from The Color Purple
The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot
High Life from Flora and Son
Meet In The Middle from Flora and Son
Can’t Catch Me Now from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon
Quiet Eyes from Past Lives
Road To Freedom from Rustin
Am I Dreaming from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Boom
Eeva
Humo (Smoke)
I’m Hip
A Kind of Testament
Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Once upon a Studio
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
Pete
27
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Wild Summon
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
The After
The Anne Frank Gift Shop
An Avocado Pit
Bienvenidos a Los Angeles
Dead Cat
Good Boy
Invincible
Invisible Border
Knight of Fortune
The One Note Man
Red, White and Blue
The Shepherd
Strange Way of Life
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Yellow
SOUND
Barbie
The Creator
Ferrari
The Killer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
VISUAL EFFECTS
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire
Society of the Snow
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
