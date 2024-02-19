BAFTA 2024 Awards Full Winners List: 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' Dominate

Oppenheimer swept the BAFTAs on Sunday, 18 February, taking home awards for director Christopher Nolan, lead actor Cillian Murphy and Best Film. The film won seven BAFTA awards. Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things came a close second with five wins.

Among the presenters were David Beckham, who handed out the golden mask for Outstanding British Debut, Dua Lipa, who was there to present the award for Outstanding British Film and Deepika Padukone, who gave out the Film Not In The English Language award.