BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone, David Beckham, Cillian Murphy At The Red Carpet

BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone, David Beckham, Cillian Murphy At The Red Carpet

The ceremony will take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre
Quint Entertainment
David Beckham, Deepika Padukone and Cillian Murphy at the BAFTA red carpet.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

The 77th EE British Academy Film Awards are back this year, and all eyes are on the red carpet. The ceremony will be taking place at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre and the awards will be hosted by British actor David Tennant. Ayo Edibiri, Carey Mulligan, Emerald Fennell, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy have been nominated in some major categories.  

It's a big day for India as well, as actor Deepika Padukone will be presenting an award.

Cillian Murphy wore all black for the BAFTA red carpet. His latest film Oppenheimer has secured 13 nominations. 

Greta Gerwig and her husband Noan Baumbach's film Barbie has also secured nominations in some major categories this year.

David Beckham interacts with fans at BAFTA.

Robert Downey Jr & his wife Susan at the red carpet

Florence Pugh chose a black and silver ensemble.

Emma Stone and Emily Blunt share a laugh.

Margot Robbie wore a pink and black gown.

Deepika Padukone will be presenting an award at the ceremony.

