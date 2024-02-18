BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone, David Beckham, Cillian Murphy At The Red Carpet

The 77th EE British Academy Film Awards are back this year, and all eyes are on the red carpet. The ceremony will be taking place at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre and the awards will be hosted by British actor David Tennant. Ayo Edibiri, Carey Mulligan, Emerald Fennell, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy have been nominated in some major categories.

It's a big day for India as well, as actor Deepika Padukone will be presenting an award.