'Lagaan' Art Director Nitin Desai Honoured at Oscars’ In Memoriam Section

Desai worked with filmmakers such as Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
The Oscars' In Memoriam segment paid tribute to art director and producer Nitin Desai during Monday morning's presentation. Desai, who passed away at the age of 57 by suicide, was remembered alongside other notable figures such as Tina Turner and Matthew Perry.

He was also known for his art work in films such as Jodhaa Akbar and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo as well as the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

He was also the brain behind the sets of films like Lagaan1942: A Love StoryDevdasLage Raho Munnabhai and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai. His last project as an art director was Gowariker's Panipat, that released in 2019. 

According to reports, Nitin was found dead at his studio in Karjat, Maharashtra. Police believed that it was a case of death by suicide.

