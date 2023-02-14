Zoya Akhtar Shares Photo With Ranveer Singh & Others As 'Gully Boy' Turns 4

Gully Boy turned four.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Zoya Akhtar took to social media to share a picture with the cast of Gully Boy on Tuesday, 14 February 2023. The photo featured Ranveer Singh, Vijay Verma and Siddhant Chaturvedi. However, the photo was missing another important cast member, Alia Bhatt.
Zoya gave a short and sweet caption, writing, "Missing Safeena We Turned 4."
Alia Bhatt also took to social media to celebrate the film turning 4. She shared a series of fan art in regard to the film. Wiriting, "Four Years Of (heart emoji). "
Vijay Verma also went on to share a beautiful fan art and snaps from the sets of Gully Boy.
The production house Tiger Baby also shared a reel of the BTS moments from the film.
Ranveer Singh was last seen in Cirkus, while Alia Bhatt was seen in Brahmastra.
On the other end, Zoya has completed the shoot for her next venture The Archies. The netflix original stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.
