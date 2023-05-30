Zeenat Aman Reveals 9 Iconic Roles She Would Have Loved to Play

Zeenat Aman shares a list of iconic roles she would have loved to play.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Zeenat Aman, who recently joined Instagram, knows how to keep her followers hooked to her profile. On 30 May, the veteran actor shared a list of iconic roles that she would have loved to play in her career in the film industry.
Along with the list, Zeenat shared a picture of herself in a vintage look inspired by celebrated British actor Audrey Hepburn.
Zeenat wrote in her caption, "Good morning, everyone. How do you like this look? I find it quite Hepburn inspired! As a model and actor, creative collaborations are so interesting because you get to see yourself as others see you. It also involves trust and patience.
"Speaking of Hepburn has me thinking about all the talented actors whose work I’ve enjoyed over the years. Here’s a list of iconic roles I would have loved to play:
Tanya McQuoid in White Lotus, played with dotty perfection by Jennifer Coolidge.
Rosie in Guide, played by the ever graceful Waheeda Rehman.
Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam, played exquisitely by Madhubala.
Cesira in Two Women, played so unflinchingly by Sophia Loren.
Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, played with icy nonchalance by Meryl Streep.
Shashi Godbole in English Vinglish, played masterfully by Sridevi.
Jessica Rabbit in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, seductively voiced by Kathleen Turner.
Miss Piggy in The Muppets, voiced by various artists over the years.
And… by popular demand and for my own amusement - Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek, played by the brilliant Catherine O’ Hara."
She concluded her post by saying, "I just have to appreciate the acting prowess of all these women. They gave us characters that will resonate for decades. Who are the female characters in cinema and tv that have inspired you? Don’t be shy to be creative with your suggestions!"
Meanwhile, on the work front, Zeenat is all set to make her OTT debut with Zee5's Showstopper.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)