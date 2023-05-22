Laawaris Turns 42: Zeenat Aman Shares Why Her On-Screen Jodi With Big B is a Hit

Zeenat Aman and Amitabh Bachchan are known for their on-screen chemistry. The veteran actors starred opposite each other in the 1981 cult classic Laawaris.
Now, as the film completes 42 years, Zeenat took to Instagram to share some fun anecdotes of shooting with Amitabh, along with a throwback picture from the sets.
She wrote in caption, "Laawaris was released 42 years ago on this day on 22nd May 1981. An old school Masala blockbuster, it’s the story of a man born from an illicit relationship, and includes themes of love, betrayal, murder and reconciliation.
"This still is from the song 'Kab Ke Bichhde Hue Hum Aaj'. I had been visiting a friend in London, and flew directly to Kashmir to make it in time for this shoot. Director Prakash Mehra had been keeping unwell, but his excellent team of assistants stepped up to the plate. We shot the song over two-three days in some of the most stunning locations I have ever been to. Jumpsuits were all the rage back then, and this purple set was just fabulous! (and the reason I chose this picture.)
"Amit ji and I have had such a long working relationship, and I think part of the reason that we made a good onscreen jodi (pair) is our shared work ethic. We were both punctilious and punctual, which anyone in the industry will agree is not quite as common amongst actors as they’d like!
She concluded her post by saying, "I only ever recall him being late to set once in all those years, and boy is that a story to tell."
Zeenat joined Instagram in February 2023 and has already gained nearly 300,000 followers on the platform. Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Margaon: The Closed Case and the web series Showsttopper, slated for their release in 2023.
