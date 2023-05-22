Laawaris Turns 42: Zeenat Aman Shares Why Her On-Screen Jodi With Big B is a Hit

She wrote in caption, "Laawaris was released 42 years ago on this day on 22nd May 1981. An old school Masala blockbuster, it’s the story of a man born from an illicit relationship, and includes themes of love, betrayal, murder and reconciliation.

"This still is from the song 'Kab Ke Bichhde Hue Hum Aaj'. I had been visiting a friend in London, and flew directly to Kashmir to make it in time for this shoot. Director Prakash Mehra had been keeping unwell, but his excellent team of assistants stepped up to the plate. We shot the song over two-three days in some of the most stunning locations I have ever been to. Jumpsuits were all the rage back then, and this purple set was just fabulous! (and the reason I chose this picture.)

"Amit ji and I have had such a long working relationship, and I think part of the reason that we made a good onscreen jodi (pair) is our shared work ethic. We were both punctilious and punctual, which anyone in the industry will agree is not quite as common amongst actors as they’d like!

She concluded her post by saying, "I only ever recall him being late to set once in all those years, and boy is that a story to tell."