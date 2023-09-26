Zeenat Aman Celebrates 100 Yrs of Dev Anand; Calls Him a 'Dynamo Beyond Compare'

Zeenat Aman celebrates 100 years of Dev Anand.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Today marks the birth centenary of legendary actor Dev Anand, who ruled the Hindi film industry for over several decades with his talent. To mark the special occasion, veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who has worked with Anand in Hare Rama Hare Krishna, took to social media on 26 September to share her heartfelt tribute to the actor.
Sharing a few throwback pictures of herself with Anand, Zeenat wrote in her caption, "Celebrating 100 years of Dev saab. Stylish, suave and prolific, he was a dynamo beyond compare. And what generosity of talent! He sparked careers (mine included), brought together creative heads, and made films that resonated across generations. It gladdens my heart to see his legacy honoured an entire century since his birth. In recent days, I’ve been overwhelmed with requests for comments about him but there is little to add to what I’ve already said."
"Though, I posted a three-part series about him just a few weeks ago, I can’t resist the nostalgia of these two frames from our earliest films together. They will be instantly recognisable to my older followers, but I’m not so sure about you younger lot," she added.
Have a look at her post here:
Earlier in April, Zeenat shared a series of posts revealing how Anand helped her bag a role in Hare Rama Hare Krishna.
Zeenat has delivered several blockbusters in her career. Some of the iconic films in which she has worked include Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Qurbani, Dostana, and Dharam Veer, among many others.
