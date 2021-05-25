Yuvika Apologises After Being Called Out For Casteist Slur in Vlog

Actor Yuvika Chaudhary has been called out for a casteist word she used in one of her videos. #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary began trending on Twitter shortly after she uploaded the video, which also featured her husband and reality television star Prince Narula.

Now, Yuvika has taken to social media to issue an apology. "Hi guys, I didn't kn the meaning about that word I used in my last vlog. I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone. I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand. Love you all", Yuvika's statement read.