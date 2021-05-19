Case Registered Against TMKOC Actor Munmun Dutta Under SC/ST Act

New case registered against actor Munmun Dutta
A new case has been registered against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Munmun Dutta under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on 17 May for using a casteist slur in a video. After she faced flak on social media, she'd issued an apology and said that she'd misunderstood the word due to the language barrier.
"It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning, I immediately took the part down," her statement read.
In the video, Munmun used the casteist slur to comment that she wouldn't want to look that way. According to a report in ETimes, DSP Bhanwar Singh Sisodia confirmed that a case was registered against the actor after a complaint by a Manoj Parmar, and investigation is underway.
Earlier Munmun was booked under the same act in Haryana after Dalit rights activist and convenor of the National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights, Rajat Kalsan, registered a case against her on 13 May.
Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan reacted to her apology and tweeted, "Has been misinterpreted'? 'Never said it with intent to hurt'? There is no other interpretation! You said the B word and there is no way to cover it up. Apologise and shut up."
Recently, comedian Neville Shah recently faced flak for his casteist and ableist comments during a comedy routine. Sportsperson Yuvraj Singh also faced legal action after his casteist comments during an Instagram live.
