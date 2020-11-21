YouTuber Opposes Akshay Kumar's Rs 500 Crore Defamation Claim

Akshay Kumar issued a defamation notice against Siddiquee for making "false and baseless allegations" against him.

YouTuber Rashid Siddiquee has opposed the defamation notice issued against him by actor Akshay Kumar in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and refused to pay Rs 500 crore damages sought by the star, claiming there was nothing defamatory in his videos.

The YouTuber also urged Akshay Kumar to withdraw the notice, failing which he would initiate "appropriate legal proceedings" against the actor.

Akshay Kumar had on 17 November issued a defamation notice against Rashid Siddiquee seeking ₹ 500 crores in damages for making "false and baseless allegations" against him in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.