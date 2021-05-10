Telugu Anchor, Actor TNR Passes Away Due to COVID-19

He also acted in few Telugu films as character artist. He had worked as an assistant to writer and actor L.B. Sriram. He acted in movies like Boni, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, George Reddy, Subrahmanyapuram and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya.



Telugu film industry and journalist fraternity condoled the death of TNR. "Shocked to hear that TNR gaaru passed away... have seen few of his interviews and he was the best when it came to his research and ability to get his guests to speak their heart out. Condolences and strength to the family," tweeted actor Nani.