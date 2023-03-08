'Your Prayers Are The Cure': Amitabh Bachchan Tweets After On-Set Injury

Amitabh Bachchan tweets after on-set injury.
Amitabh Bachchan shared a series of tweets on Tuesday, 7 March, thanking his fans and well-wishers for their prayers following his on-set accident. The Sholay actor took his fans by shock earlier this week when he revealed that he had been severely injured while shooting an action sequence for his upcoming film, Project K.
Taking to Twitter, Bachchan wrote, "Gratitude and love ever...for your concern and well wishes. Your prayers are the cure. I rest and improve with your prayers."'
The veteran actor also wished his fans on the occasion of Holi. Take a look at his tweets here:
While the accident took place in Hyderabad during the film's shoot, Bachchan is currently recovering in Mumbai.
The 80-year-old actor also shared a health update on his blog. "I progress gradually, it shall take time and what has been prescribed by the doctors is being followed diligently - rest and strapped chest. All work has stopped and will only begin once the condition improves and the medical gives an assurance," he wrote.
Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin, and it is backed by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film stars Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.
It will hit the silver screens on 12 January 2024 in three regional languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.
