Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'You Keep Me Humble': Virat Kohli on Wife Anushka Sharma After T20 World Cup Win

'You Keep Me Humble': Virat Kohli on Wife Anushka Sharma After T20 World Cup Win

After the T20 World Cup win Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20 internationals.

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. 

(Photo:X)

advertisement

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Virat Kohli conveyed his gratitude and love for his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, following India’s T20 World Cup victory in the Caribbean a few days ago.

“None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU @anushkasharma,” Kohli wrote on Instagram.

Take a look:

Earlier, Anushka Sharma shared her joy on Instagram, revealing that her daughter Vamika was worried if the crying Indian players had someone to hug after their victory.

Take a look at the post:

Kohli’s announced his retirement from T20 internationals.

Also ReadT20 WC: Come The Occasion, Big Players Stand Up – Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT