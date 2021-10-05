I’ve Dealt With It for Years: Yami Gautam Opens up About Her Skin Condition

Sharing her pictures from a recent photoshoot, Yami wrote, “For those who haven't heard about this, it’s a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin. I promise they aren’t as bad as your mind and your neighbor aunty makes it out to be) I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it.”

Yami Gautam added that she decided to let go of her ‘fear and insecurities’, and wrote, “I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew!”

“I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful," Yami wrote in the caption.

The actor was a part of Pavan Kirpalani’s Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.