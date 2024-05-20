Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar Welcome Baby Boy; Name Their Son Vedavid

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar took to Instagram on Monday, 20 May, to share that they have been blessed with a boy. The couple also announced that they have named their son Vedavid. The baby was born on 10 May.

In their joint statement Yami and Aditya wrote, "We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love. Warm Regards Yami and Aditya."