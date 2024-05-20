Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar Welcome Baby Boy; Name Their Son Vedavid

Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar Welcome Baby Boy; Name Their Son Vedavid

Yami and Aditya's son was born on 10 May.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar become parents to a boy.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar become parents to a boy.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar took to Instagram on Monday, 20 May, to share that they have been blessed with a boy. The couple also announced that they have named their son Vedavid. The baby was born on 10 May.

In their joint statement Yami and Aditya wrote, "We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love. Warm Regards Yami and Aditya."

Also ReadYami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Confirm Pregnancy at 'Article 370' Trailer Launch

They thanked the doctors and added, "As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation."

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT