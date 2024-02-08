Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Confirm Pregnancy at Article 370 Trailer Launch

Yami also spoke about her pregnancy and the experience of shooting while pregnant. “It was mentally draining. I could write thesis on it. There are so many questions, the firsts are always challenging. If you ask me about motherhood and everything coming together, I really don’t know what I would have done had Aditya not been there by my side, and Lokesh bhaiyaa, everybody….

“There was a rigorous training that was involved for the film. You want to be cautious, careful and I am thankful to all the doctors who were supervising this secretly. We were mostly left with the talking portions (by the time I was expecting a baby) so we could manage. But this felt surreal, because the baby was also a part of it. Some of the inspiration also came from how I saw my mother work her way through,” she said.

Yami and Aditya got married in June 2021 after dating each other for over two years.